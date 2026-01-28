Khammam May Get Underground Drainage System At ₹1,250 Crore: Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday said a proposal had been submitted to the state government to implement an underground drainage system in Khammam city at an estimated cost of `1,250 crore to provide a permanent solution to drainage issues.

Laying the foundation stone for CC roads and drainage works taken up in the 21st division of Khammam city, the Minister said he would pursue Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy for early approval of the proposal.

He also said a drinking water scheme costing `250 crore was being implemented in Khammam to prevent water shortages in the future.

Stating that the Congress government was working with a comprehensive plan to strengthen urban infrastructure, Tummala said special focus was being laid on the development of Khammam city.