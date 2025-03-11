Khammam excise official caught accepting Rs 1,500 bribe in ACB sting

Khammam: Bhukya Somla, a senior assistant at the Khammam Excise Superintendent's office, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500.

He had demanded the amount in exchange for providing a photocopy of a licence.

The operation was led by ACB DSP Y. Ramesh. This marks the ACB’s sixth successful case this month.