 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Khammam excise official caught accepting Rs 1,500 bribe in ACB sting

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 11:59 AM IST

This marks the ACB’s sixth successful case this month.

Khammam excise official caught accepting Rs 1,500 bribe in ACB sting
x
Representational image

Khammam: Bhukya Somla, a senior assistant at the Khammam Excise Superintendent's office, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500.

He had demanded the amount in exchange for providing a photocopy of a licence.
The operation was led by ACB DSP Y. Ramesh. This marks the ACB’s sixth successful case this month.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X