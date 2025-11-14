Khammam Doctor’s Past Clinic Work Under Lens After ATS Arrest

Nalgonda: When he was running a clinic in Khammam, Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Sayed, who has been arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, reportedly treated his patients with medicines made from oil extracted from mustard seeds for joint pains and other ailments.

Before going to China to study MBBS, Sayed ran a clinic from his house in the Khilla (Fort) area of Khammam city. He offered Ayurvedic medicines to patients and prepared some formulations himself using indigenous ingredients. As his medicines were said to be effective for joint pain, his clinic received a good response from local residents. It is suspected that a terrorist group may have targeted Sayed for preparing highly poisonous ricin because of his skill in extracting oil from seeds.

His mother and brother continue to live in the house in the Khilla area, but have not been seen outside since news of his arrest was flashed on television channels. They are reportedly unwilling to speak to the media about Sayed’s arrest. His grandparents’ house is located adjacent to their residence.

Police are reported to have questioned Sayed’s family members, though this has been denied by Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt.

According to sources, Sayed frequently visited his home in Khammam even after moving to Hyderabad following the completion of his MBBS. He had reportedly updated his address from Khammam to his current residence in Hyderabad. After the incident, his relatives and friends have remained tight-lipped.

Residents of Khammam have been shocked by the arrest of a person from their city in a terror-related case.