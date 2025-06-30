Khammam-Devarapalli Highway To Benefit Motorists Both In Terms of Time, Money

Khammam-Devarapalli Access Control Greenfield Highway being built to reduce the travel time from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by two hours will also try to reduce the financial burden on the motorists passing the way.

As part of it, toll will be collected for only the distance travelled by the motorist on the highway. To enable the tax collection, toll booths would be erected at 11 places. Two of the points have been erected as Khammam and Devarapalli.

The FASTag would help in reading the entry and exit points, calculate the distance travelled on the highway and accordingly, deduct the toll from the motorist's account, through FASTag.

The Khammam-Devarapalli highway passing through Eluru and East Godavari district is likely to be completed by the end of this year. The works have been divided into six packages and each of them would be completed in the next six months.

The highway would facilitate the motorists to travel at 100 km per hour. The road on Khammam-Devarapalli route is the worst hit as granite slabs are shifted from Telangana to the port in Vizag, following which it is taking more time for the travel.

Two-wheelers, autos and tractors would not be allowed to ply on the highway. Only cars, buses, lorries and other heavy vehicles would be permitted to move on the greenfield highway. Autos and two-wheelers will have to continue travelling on the Jeelugumilli-Jangareddygudem old highway.