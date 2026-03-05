Khammam CP Asks Sex Workers To Ensure Their Kids Avoid the Profession

Nizamabad: Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya and district welfare officer D. Padma Anil on Thursday said women who had taken up sex work due to unavoidable circumstances should ensure that the profession does not continue into the next generation.

They were speaking at a programme organised to mark International Sex Workers’ Rights Day under the Targeted Intervention Project of Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction.

Addressing the gathering, they said many women entered the profession due to financial and family pressures. However, they advised that people should not depend entirely on the profession for their livelihood and stressed the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children pursue better opportunities.

The officials said sex workers had specific rights and assured that the police department would protect their safety and rights. They added that the police, SHE Teams and the Bharosa Centre were available to provide assistance.

They cautioned that some clients might approach them under the influence of drugs, ganja or other intoxicants and advised them to remain vigilant in such situations. The officials also warned that strict action would be taken against those who assault or harass sex workers.

Among those present were Sneha TI project director S. Siddhaiah, district adult education assistant director A. Purushottam, psychiatrist Dr A. Vikas, DPM Sudhakar, CPO Moeiz Ahmed, Sakhi Centre administrator Bhanupriya, Sneha Society governing body member Tati Veeresham Gupta, project officer (adult education) Venkateswara Rao, Sneha TI project manager Shiva and SSK manager Sravanti.