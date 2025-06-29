Khammam Cops Invoke PD Act Against Habitual Offender

Nalgonda: Khammam City Police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against habitual offender Pagadala Vijay, alias Chanti (35), and transferred him to Chenchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

According to Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, Vijay, a resident of Agraharam New Colony in Khammam city, had been creating law-and-order problems and instilling panic among the public through unlawful acts. He allegedly attacked and threatened several people. Police filed multiple cases against him, and he was previously jailed. After his release on bail, Vijay failed to reform. “We invoked the PD Act to safeguard law and order,” the commissioner added.