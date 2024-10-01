Khammam Cops Dispose Seized Ganja

Khammam: Khammam police on Monday disposed of 624 kg of ganja, seized in connection with various cases across the district.

The disposal was carried out under the supervision of additional DCP Sunil Dutt at the police firing range in the Manchukonda forest area. The seized ganja, linked to seven separate cases from different locations in the district, was incinerated as part of the operation. Authorities emphasised that the disposal of illegal substances was conducted in accordance with legal procedures to ensure proper handling and prevention of further misuse.