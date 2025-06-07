Khammam: Congress Leader, Aides Held for Assaulting Woman SI

Nalgonda: Police on Saturday arrested local Congress leader Rayala Rama Rao alias Ramu and six associates for allegedly assaulting sub-inspector D. Haritha and intimidating witnesses at a hotel near the NSP Crossroad in Kalluru mandal.

According to Khammam Police Commissionerate, SI Haritha had gone to Chowdari Hotel after receiving information that Rama Rao was pressuring the owner, Maganti Bosu Babu, and staff not to testify in a case pending against him over a February 2025 disturbance at the same venue.

During the visit, Rama Rao allegedly shoved the officer with both hands and hurled abusive remarks after she ordered him to leave. Video footage of the incident shows a heated exchange, during which the accused and his followers also obstructed the SI from carrying out her duties.

All seven men were taken into custody on charges that include assault on a public servant, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, rioting, and outraging the modesty of a woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They were produced before a Khammam court on Saturday evening and remanded to judicial custody for seven days.