Khammam Collector Urges Staff to Use AI tools for Governance

conducted a session for staff of various departments at the district collectorate on the use of AI in administration, explaining its applications through a PowerPoint presentation.

The collector said AI Claude, described as a next-generation AI assistant designed to be safe and accurate, could be used to prepare presentations, analyse data in Excel sheets and generate reports within minutes. He encouraged employees and officials to familiarise themselves with the tool.

Citing an example, he said uploading data on paddy procurement over the past five years into the system could generate details of pending custom milled rice from millers within seconds. Tasks that would normally take two to three hours could be completed in a few minutes, he said, adding that such tools would help monitor implementation of government schemes and assess departmental performance.

He also said departments could develop mobile applications tailored to their needs using AI-based tools. Officials were directed to initiate measures to integrate AI in their respective departments. The collector instructed that, next week, two departments should make presentations on how they are utilising AI in their offices. He emphasised that effective use of AI would enhance delivery of government services to the public.



