Khajaguda Lake Cleanup Gets Underway

Hyderabad:Residents of a gated community in Gachibowli near Khajaguda Lake welcomed the commencement of lake cleaning works, stating that the long-pending task has finally begun.

They said the cleaning of the water body had been delayed for years and attributed the recent progress to the civic trifurcation in Hyderabad. Residents noted that the restructuring has led to quicker administrative response and highlighted the role of decentralised governance in a growing metropolitan city.



“The initiative to revive the lake was first taken up by the DSR First Owners Association, which pressed for inspection and cleanup after years of neglect. We are very happy that the authorities have taken swift action following the bifurcation,” said Girish Mallpani, president of the association.

