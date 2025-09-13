Khairatabad RTA Shatters Record: Fancy Number Fetches ₹25.5 Lakh

Fancy numbers are pouring big money into the state’s transport department, with the current financial year already witnessing record revenues. Among the 56 transport department offices across the state, demand remains highest in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts.

The Khairatabad RTA office alone collected ₹63,77,361 in a single day through fancy number auctions. Known as a hub for affluent vehicle owners, the office sees intense competition for special numbers such as 1, 9, 99, 999 and 9999 — with many considering “09” especially lucky. This year’s biggest bid came for TG 09 G 9999, which fetched a staggering ₹25,50,200, purchased by the owner of Hetero Drugs. Other high-value auctions included: TG 09 H 0009 – ₹6,50,009 (ARL Tyres Limited)

TG 09 H 0001 – ₹6,25,999 (Dr. Rajeshwari Skincare & Hair Care Pvt Ltd)

TG 09 H 0006 – ₹5,11,666 (AMR India Limited)

TG 09 H 0005 – ₹2,22,000 (Venkateswara Rao Srungavarapu)

TG 09 H 0007 – ₹1,51,999 (Pocha Vijaya)

TG 09 H 0099 – ₹1,30,999 (Taher Cine Technique)

TG 09 G 9990 – ₹1,22,000 (Mir Asaf Zaheer)

TG 09 H 0027 – ₹1,04,999 (Ujwala Manohar)

TG 09 H 0234 – ₹1,01,234 (Muppala Rajasekhara Raju)







