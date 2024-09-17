Khairatabad Bada Ganesha Donations Cross Rs 1 Crore

Hyderabad: Donations and revenues for the iconic Khairatabad Bada Ganesh have topped Rs 1 crore, and counting. Donation boxes were opened on Monday under CCTV vigilance and officials found that devotees had donated nearly Rs 70 lakh in all.



A member of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samiti said it had collected about Rs 40 lakh through advertisements. Donations made through the UPI payment portal were yet to be added up.

In the association’s 70-yaer-long history, the funds collected through donations were never disclosed to the public. This year, with a new committee in place, the counting of donations was done under strict vigil. A committee member said that they will ensure transparency with regard to the usage of the donations.