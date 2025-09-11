 Top
KGBV Students Protest Poor Quality Food

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
11 Sept 2025 12:04 AM IST

Utnoor sub-collector Yuvaraj Marmat visited the KGBV, interacted with the protesting students and staff, and conducted an inquiry into the incident.

Insects found in the food served as breakfast at KGBV school in Narnoor in Adilabad district on Wednesday. —Image By Arrangement

ADILABAD: Students of KGBV staged a protest on Wednesday at Narnoor mandal headquarters in Adilabad district, alleging that poor quality food was served to them for breakfast. They further claimed that insects were found in the food.

Utnoor sub-collector Yuvaraj Marmat visited the KGBV, interacted with the protesting students and staff, and conducted an inquiry into the incident. He directed the staff to ensure quality food is served to students, warning that action would be taken against those responsible for negligence.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

