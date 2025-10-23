KGBV Jainad Blossoms into Green Campus

Hyderabad: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Jainad, in Adilabad district, has transformed its five-acre campus into a lush green space and a thriving kitchen garden under the leadership of special officer K. Veena Kumari. Recognising her efforts, director of school education Dr E. Naveen Nicolas felicitated her on Wednesday for her exemplary contribution.

What began as a small attempt to cultivate vegetables in barren soil has now evolved into a fully developed organic kitchen garden that supplies fresh produce for over 300 students. The initiative took root in 2022, following the government’s directive to establish kitchen gardens in all residential schools to promote nutrition and environmental awareness among students.

With the active participation of students, teachers and non-teaching staff, the once-fallow land was ploughed, seeded and converted into fertile soil through organic composting. Kitchen and fruit waste are now systematically collected and processed into manure, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem within the campus.

Under Veena Kumari’s leadership, the school has also ventured into microgreens cultivation after she attended specialised training sessions conducted by the education department at Kanha. The microgreens initiative, along with traditional vegetable cultivation, has made the school nearly self-reliant in providing nutritious, pesticide-free meals to its students.

“The garden has now expanded into nearly 10 productive units, cultivating fruits and vegetables that meet the dietary and nutritional requirements of students,” the school education department said in a statement. Nearly 100 fruit-bearing plants were added this year, further diversifying the school’s produce.

Beyond its nutritional value, the garden has become an educational tool for students, who learn about sustainable farming, waste management and the importance of environmental stewardship. The initiative stands as a model for other KGBVs and government schools across Telangana, demonstrating how small, community-led efforts can create lasting ecological and educational impact.