KGBV food poisoning: Minister ensures better treatment for students

KARIMNAGAR: IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, accompanied by district collector Koya Sriharsha, visited the government main hospital in Peddapalli where 53 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) were undergoing treatment after a food poisoning outbreak, to enquire about their health condition on Monday.



During an interaction with the students and their parents at the hospital, the minister promised them that the students would be privided better treatment till they recovered.

As many as 53 students fell ill after after eating supper at the hostel on Sunday night. Timely response by the hostel staff led to the immediate shifting of the affected students to the government hospital in Peddapalli where they were receiving treatment from a team of 10 doctors and 20 nurses. Special oxygen supply was provided for the students with pre-existing respiratory issues at the hospital and a revenue department official was deployed to oversee the medical care, he said. The minister commended the hostel staff for their swift response and directed the hospital authorities to provide better medical care for the girl students.

He promised the parents of taking measures to ensure health and safety of the students. Authorities started an inquiry into the incident and ordered the removal of the surrounding dump yard near the school to enhance safety of students. Strict measures will be enforced under the guidance of district collector Sriharsha to prevent such incidents in the future, the minister assured.



