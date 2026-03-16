Key BRS and BJP Leaders Join Ranks in Presence of Minister Jupally in Adilabad

Adilabad: In a notable political shift for the undivided Adilabad district, several prominent leaders and grassroots workers from the BRS and BJP formally joined the ruling Congress party today. State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao welcomed the new entrants by draping them with Congress scarves, marking their induction.

The fresh wave of leaders comes mainly from Bazarhathnoor and Sonala mandals.

Key Leaders Joining Congress

Chilkuri Bhumaiah – BRS Official Spokesperson

– BRS Official Spokesperson Atram Nagarao – Former MPP

– Former MPP Chakhati Mahesh – Thoti Sangham District General Secretary

– Thoti Sangham District General Secretary Geddam Kashinath – Pardhan Sangham Mandal President

– Pardhan Sangham Mandal President Bhimrao Patil – BRS Social Media Convener

Other notable entrants include Dishi Vijender, Tandra Venkataramana, Kotha Ramesh, Sambari Ganesh, Padipelli Srinivas, Salla Muthanna, Kerappa Vithal, Gandla Ramesh, and Dubbula Mallesh, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jupally said opposition leaders are increasingly drawn to Congress, inspired by its welfare schemes and developmental initiatives. He expressed confidence that these new inductions will strengthen the party’s presence in the Boath Assembly constituency.

Reassuring party cadres, he emphasized that Congress values hard work and will ensure committed workers are recognized and rewarded.