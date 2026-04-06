Kerosene Distribution: Delay in Finalisation of Guidelines Puts Off the Launch of Scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is working on finalising distribution guidelines for 1,740 kilolitres (KL) of superior kerosene oil (SKO), which the Central government had allocated to the state under an ad hoc public distribution system (PDS) scheme for cooking purposes.

Officials cited limited allocation and logistical constraints as key hurdles in operationalising the scheme — the quantity of SKO allocated is considered insufficient against the state’s 1.05 crore ration card holders, and the state had no storage and distribution infrastructure for kerosene in the state, which is already declared a ‘kerosene-free’ state.

According to official sources, earlier distribution was handled through dealers supplied by nominated retailers. However, those systems are dismantled now, but alternative mechanisms are yet to be established.

“Now that they neither have licenses nor underground tanks for storage, there has to be some other mechanism for clearing off the stocks. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) should clear the way and update on the proper channel through which this should be distributed. We are waiting for the data from them. Once we receive clear information, we will work on this,” a Civil Supplies official told Deccan Chronicle.

On March 12, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas allocated 1,740 KL to Telangana out of a total 48,240 KL distributed among 34 states and Union Territories. Telangana was among 20 states and UTs that were not previously distributing SKO through the PDS. The allocation follows concerns over global energy supply disruptions, with the Centre introducing the measure to address emergent risks.

In its communication, the ministry directed that the kerosene be used strictly for cooking and lighting, and be distributed through fair price shops or other designated outlets, including retail outlets of public sector oil marketing companies. It left the scale and criteria of distribution to individual states.

Officials said pricing and supply clarity are pending. “As the litre of kerosene is now valued at `70, the guidelines on setting the price at different levels considering the transportation charges, VAT, and consumer price should be decided before an official order from the State is released. We are waiting for confirmation of increased allocations, since the 1,740 KL would not be enough for existing ration card beneficiaries. With present allocations, even if rural Telangana (65 lakh cards) is taken into consideration, they would get only a quarter of a litre per household,” the official said.