Kerosene Allocation: Telangana Gets 1,740 KL Adhoc PDS SKO

Hyderabad:Telangana does not distribute kerosene via the public distribution system (PDS) but has been allocated 1,740 kilolitres, apparently to tide over the LPG crisis. This has puzzled officials since the state does not have a network to handle distribution of the fuel.

In a letter, the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas asked states and union territories to ensure that the kerosene must be distributed through PDS or any other mode at any designated place including retail outlets of PSU oil marketing companies. The Centre specified that the fuel must be used only for cooking and lighting.



In Telangana, the consumption of white kerosene (non-PDS kerosene) has transitioned significantly due to the state's move towards becoming ‘kerosene-free’ for domestic use in recent decades. White kerosene is primarily available through private dealers and OMCs, being sold at approximately `80 to `90 per litre. It is currently utilised mostly for industrial applications.



According to civil supplies sources, the kerosene allocations were made for distribution only in case of emergency. “A decision will be made shortly over viable distribution channels in adherence with the guidelines of the Union ministry,” a sources informed Deccan Chronicle.



Fair price shops (FPS) are not ready to burden the new responsibility of distributing kerosene, citing lack of equipment and facilities. “Distribution through petrol pumps will be the feasible option. Since we lack infrastructure to handle kerosene, there is nothing we could do to help the government,” an FPS representative said.





