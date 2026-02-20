Kerala CM’s Remarks on ‘Kerala Story 2' Movie Evokes Criticism from BJP

Hyderabad: Former Bhongir MP and BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud has found fault with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on ‘Kerala Story 2' movie.

Referring to Pinarayi Vijayan statement terming 'The Kerala Story' as a "hate-mongering film" and the release of its sequel should be seen with "utmost gravity", Goud said that in the name of secularism, political parties, especially the INDI bloc partners in Kerala, were raising their voice against the Kerala Story.

“This movie is a reflection of what is happening...We strongly condemn the attitude of the Kerala Chief Minister. Because of elections and political needs, he is trying to disintegrate India and is also acting as an agent against Hinduism, we strongly condemn this," he added.