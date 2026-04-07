Kerala CM Taking Modi as Role Model: Revanth Reddy

Thiruvananthapuram: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a role model instead of his senior party leaders, who continued the legacy in the State.

Referring to a letter written to Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, speaking to ANI, said, “I am ready to debate with Pinarayi Vijayan whenever he is ready. Who are his role models - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, or Jyoti Basu and Somnath Chatterjee?”

“Pinarayi Vijayan is following Narendra Modi as his role model, and this is not acceptable to people of Keralam. He is campaigning like one more Narendra Modi,” he added.

Revanth Reddy says, “Keralam's success story is not Pinarayi Vijayan's success story. There were K. Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy who laid down the roadmap for the development of Kerala.”

“God has given natural resources and better health to the people of Keralam, it is not because of Pinarayi Vijayan. It has nothing to do with the LDF govt,” he added.