Keesara Man Loses Rs 4 Lakh to Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old person working in a private company from Keesara was cheated of Rs 4,07,000 in an investment fraud, Rachakonda cybercrime police said on Monday.

The victim went to a webpage called 'Cyber Law Consulting' through Facebook. It claims to give financial advice and investment opportunities.

From that webpage, he was directed to join a WhatsApp group. He then received messages from a number linked to 'Cyber Law Consulting'. This number promised to give him high-profit investment plans in shares.

Lured by the significant returns, the victim created an account on the website and started investing.

"When I approached them for withdrawal of funds, they told me to pay a profit share of 30 per cent. When I again asked for withdrawal of funds, they asked me to pay a penalty. Every time I wanted to withdraw, their intention was to extract as much money from me as possible," the victim said.