Keen Triangular Fight in Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Karimnagar: There is a keen fight between the ruling Congress, and opposition BJP and BRS for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat when polling takes place on Monday. The contest is between sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the BJP, Boinapally Vinod Kumar of BRS who won the Karimnagar in 2014 and lost it in 2018, and Velichala Rajendar Rao of Congress.

While Congress candidates have won the Karimnagar parliament seat seven times, BRS has bagged it four times and BJP thrice since 1952.



Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments, four of which – Manakondur, Choppadandi, Husnabad and Vemulawada – have been won by Congress in the November 2023 assembly elections. BRS won the remaining three assembly segments of Karimnagar, Sircilla and Huzurabad.



Despite BJP not getting any seat, its candidate and sitting MP is himself leaving his party’s campaign in the constituency. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who hails from Karimnagar town, is leading the campaign on behalf of the Congress and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is leading the campaign of his party.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had campaigned twice in the constituency while BRS party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao has canvassed for four times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the constituency once in support of Bandi Sanjay.



Congress, which has an alliance with left parties, is confident of winning the Lok Sabha seat with a majority of more than one lakh votes. BRS is assertive about regaining its past glory with a thumping victory. BJP is sure of retaining the seat defeating both the Congress and BRS.



Karimnagar parliamentary seat has 17,91,970 voters who will exercise their franchise at 2,194 polling stations. The number of male voters is 9,16,820, female voters are 8,75,048 and third gender 102.