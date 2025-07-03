KCR Unwell, Admitted to Hospital, Doctors Say he is Stable

Hyderabad: Former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Thursday where doctors said he was under close observation following complaints of general weakness.

According to a press release from the hospital, Chandrashekar Rao was advised admission, and that his condition was stable.

The hospital said investigations revealed high blood sugars and low sodium. However, all other vital parameters were within the normal limits. Doctors looking after the former chief minister have started him on medications to control diabetes, and to increase sodium levels.

Chandrashekar Rao was accompanied to the hospital by his wife Shobha Rao, son K.T. Rama Rao, along with T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inquired about Chandrashekar Rao’s health and instructed health department officials that the former chief minister receives the best treatment. Revanth Reddy, according to a release from his office, wished a speedy recovery for Chandrashekar Rao and that after full recovery, return to his regular duties in public service.