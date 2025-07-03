KCR Undergoes Health Check-Ups

Hyderabad:Former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao who is reported have been feeling under the weather off and on over the past few weeks, on Thursday underwent a series of check-ups at the Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda.

He was accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, son K.T. Rama Rao, along with T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar.

According to an aide of the former chief minister, he underwent routine check-ups and will be spending the next three days at his Nandinagar residence in Banjara Hills.

