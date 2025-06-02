 Top
KCR To Attend Ghose Commission on June 11 Instead Of On June 5

Telangana
Balu Pulipaka
2 Jun 2025 3:00 PM IST

Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, who was given June 9 as the day to appear before the commission will do so on the same day, while BJP MP and a former finance minister in the then BRS government, Etala Rajendar too has already said that he will go before the commission on June 6, the date given to him

The decision by Chandrashekar Rao (right) to seek a fresh date is learnt to have been taken with a view that once Harish Rao (left) meets with the commission, he would have a better handle on the approach being taken by the commission and the direction of any questions that the commission may pose. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has sought a postponement of the date to appear before the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project barrages. Chandrashekar Rao, who was to appear on June 5, is learnt to have informed the commission that he would be able to do so on June 11, and that this request was accepted by the commission.

Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao will appear before the commission as scheduled on June 9, and BJP MP Etala Rajendar, a former BRS finance minister, on June 6.

The decision by Chandrashekar Rao to seek a fresh date is learnt to have been taken with the expectation that once Harish Rao meets with the commission, he would have a better handle on the approach being taken by the commission and the direction any questions would take. “One thing is clear. KCR will attend and answer any questions that the commission may have,” a BRS leader said.

The commission, which received its seventh extension last month, has till July 31 to submit its report to the government. It has so far received affidavits, and questioned around 200 individuals including several senior and middle level irrigation department officials, and senior IAS officers who held key posts during the previous BRS government during whose tenure the Kaleshwaram project was designed and built.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Balu Pulipaka
About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

