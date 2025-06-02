KCR To Attend Ghose Commission on June 11 Instead Of On June 5

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has sought a postponement of the date to appear before the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project barrages. Chandrashekar Rao, who was to appear on June 5, is learnt to have informed the commission that he would be able to do so on June 11, and that this request was accepted by the commission.

Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao will appear before the commission as scheduled on June 9, and BJP MP Etala Rajendar, a former BRS finance minister, on June 6.

The decision by Chandrashekar Rao to seek a fresh date is learnt to have been taken with the expectation that once Harish Rao meets with the commission, he would have a better handle on the approach being taken by the commission and the direction any questions would take. “One thing is clear. KCR will attend and answer any questions that the commission may have,” a BRS leader said.

The commission, which received its seventh extension last month, has till July 31 to submit its report to the government. It has so far received affidavits, and questioned around 200 individuals including several senior and middle level irrigation department officials, and senior IAS officers who held key posts during the previous BRS government during whose tenure the Kaleshwaram project was designed and built.