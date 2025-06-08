KCR Solely Responsible for Medigadda Collapse, Says BJP MP Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy charged that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was solely responsible for collapse of the Medigadda barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. Giving a clean chit to party colleague Etala Rajendar, was finance minister when the project was constructed by the BRS government, Vishweshwar Reddy said that the engineers of the project were responsible for the mishap, if anyone other than Chandrashekar Rao had to be blamed.

Addressing a press conference, Vishweshwar Reddy said that Chandrashekar Rao had acted as the designer for the project right from the beginning to till the last. No one other than Chandrashekar Rao, including Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and Kavitha, could be blamed for collapse of the project. “When a few engineers raised doubts, they were removed. Ranga Reddy, who served as adviser, was removed when he raised doubts over the project,” Vishweshwar Reddy said and added that the engineers who served as `yes men’ were continued.

Vishweshwar Reddy questioned why the Congress government was not filing cases and taking action against the culprits even after one and half years.