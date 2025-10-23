KCR Slams Congress for Fielding Rowdy-Sheeter, Calls on People to Vote for BRS

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday castigated the Congress for “picking a rowdy-sheeter as its candidate” for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency byelection. He said by this action, the Congress had left the onus of safety of the people in their own hands.

Rao’s strong condemnation of the Congress candidate came at a meeting with the BRS’s Jubilee Hills constituency leaders and senior party functionaries at his farmhouse in Erravalli.

“Rowdy shelters are taking part in the Congress campaign, and the people of Jubilee Hills should reflect on what will happen if a candidate who is a rowdy-sheeter gets elected. What might be in store for the people in a situation when rowdy-shelters are running the campaign show for the Congress in Jubilee Hills,” Rao said and called on the people to vote for BRS and teach the Congress government a lesson that it cannot take people for granted.

“Maganti Gopinath served the people, especially the poor all through his service as an MLA. His passing resulted in this by-election and Sunitha will continue serving people,” he said.

Rao added that “all indications are that the people have already noticed the goings on and are inclined to support Maganti Sunitha. We should reach out to the people to further inform them of the destructive governance by the Congress.”

The meeting was attended by Sunitha, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader T. Harish Rao, several former ministers, MLAs and MLCs, among others along with the constituency division and cluster in-charges of the party.

The former chief minister also slammed the Congress government for discontinuing welfare schemes for the poor launched by the BRS when it was in power. This government’s actions including creation of HYDRAA and its demolitions had severely impacted the real estate sector in the state, he said.

Chandrashekar Rao said the BRS government had put the state on a path of development in its ten year rule, but the Congress managed to destroy all that in just two years. “It brings tears to my eyes when I see reports on how Telangana is slipping down,” Chandrashekar Rao said.