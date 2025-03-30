KCR scared, didn't attend session: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy came down heavily on BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, and T. Harish Rao, at a meeting in Kodangal, and accused the former CM of avoiding Assembly sessions to escape scrutiny of his misdeeds during their ten-year rule. “KTR and Harish Rao, though present, lack even basic legislative knowledge,” he added.

The CM said that political power has shifted from the BRS strongholds of Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla to Kodangal. He accused the opposition of conspiring to destabilise the Kodangal region and vowed to defend it.

He was speaking during a preparatory meeting the party’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan’ in his home constituency of Kodangal on Saturday.

“I will protect the state's interests, and our party workers will safeguard Kodangal,” he said. He promised to remain in the CM’s chair for a decade to ensure regional development.

Revanth Reddy pledged Rs 10,000 crore of investments over five years for Kodangal's growth, focusing on industrialisation to curb migration. “Land prices will rise, and jobs will come. I aim to see happiness in your eyes,” he said, adding that families losing land to development projects would receive two jobs per household as compensation.

Revanth Reddy accused Union minister Amit Shah of making derogatory remarks against Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament, alleging that the comments indirectly supported those who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. "Social transformation in India happened because of the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar. Every village now reveres him like God," the CM said, calling on Congress cadres to protest the remarks and uphold Dr Ambedkar’s ideals.

Later, hosting an Iftar in Kodangal, Revanth Reddy said the constituency gave him the mandate to lead Telangana and urged people to ignore “spent forces” trying to disrupt progress. Emphasising his commitment to the Muslim community, he said that he had raised the Waqf Amendment Bill issue before the AIMIM had taken it up. Revanth Reddy pointed out that he had sanctioned 25 per cent of MLA funds for Muslim development in Kodangal.

"You don’t need anyone else. Just write me a note, and I’ll deliver,” he assured, reinforcing his direct connect with the people of his constituency.