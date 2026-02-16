KCR ‘Sacrificed’ Karimnagar For Kaleshwaram Probe Relief: Cong

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Monday alleged that the BRS sacrificed its position in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to benefit the BJP, which went on to win the mayor’s post.

PCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar accused BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao of maintaining a “secret alliance” with the BJP in return for favours in the Kaleshwaram scam investigation.

In a media statement, Dayakar claimed that the outcome in Karimnagar was proof that the BRS and BJP were “one and the same” and working together to undermine the Congress.

“As the BJP is indirectly helping KCR in the scam case, the BRS chief reciprocated by backing Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar. The BRS leadership ensured that the Congress did not win the corporation and instead handed it to the BJP so that the Kaleshwaram probe does not move forward. Karimnagar reflects a clear case of clandestine understanding between the BRS and BJP,” he alleged.