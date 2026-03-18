KCR Received Over Rs 1 Cr Towards Salary, Allowances, Yet Not Attending Assembly: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Hitting out at BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the Assembly for the past two years, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the former CM has received over Rs 1 crore as salary and allowance from December 2023 till now as the Leader of Opposition.In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, Reddy found fault with KCR for not attending the House during the Governor's address at the beginning of the current session.



Reddy further said that four crore people of Telangana hoped that the former CM would attend the Assembly to formally offer his wishes to the new Governor during his address.

"The Leader of the Opposition has received Rs 1,06,56,674 as salary and allowances from December 1, 2023, to February 28, 2026. There is a need for a debate and decision regarding anyone who is continuously absent from their duties. I am not particularly mentioning any names," Revanth Reddy said.

He further appealed to KCR to come to the House and offer his valuable suggestions during debates.

Reddy said that some people think they are kings and that the people made a mistake (by defeating them in elections), and they are mocking the democratic values by "behaving like dictators".