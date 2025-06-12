 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

KCR Prepares Booklet on KLIS, Hands Copy to Justice Ghose

Telangana
Balu Pulipaka
12 Jun 2025 1:12 AM IST

Booklet details shift from Tumidihatti to Medigadda, includes key orders and letters

KCR Prepares Booklet on KLIS, Hands Copy to Justice Ghose
x
Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC file image)

Hyderabad: The Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry into Kaleshwaram project barrages on Wednesday received from former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao a copy of 39-page booklet titled ‘Kaleshwaram: Lifeline of Telangana’ that included copies of important government orders, and letters explaining why Tumidihatti was not an ideal location for lifting water from Godavari River, and the reasons based on which a site at Medigadda was selected for building a barrage.

Preparation of the booklet was overseen by Chandrashekar Rao who, it was learnt, wanted to ensure all relevant information on the project was included in it, and was completed sometime after midnight on Tuesday. “He wanted to make sure that copies of necessary official documents were included in the booklet. It also had copies of letters from central agencies, and details explaining the reasons for redesigning the then Pranahita-Chevella Lift Irrigation Scheme as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme,” a BRS source said.

The former chief minister is also reported to have submitted a copy of the operations and maintenance for the barrage, and a copy of a government order listing the responsibilities and functions of various engineers of the irrigation department.

“He was absolutely comfortable answering the questions despite feeling under the weather with a severe cold. And he answered all the questions the commission asked,” the BRS source added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Justice P.C. Ghose Commission Kaleshwaram project barrages former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Balu Pulipaka
About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X