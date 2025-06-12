KCR Prepares Booklet on KLIS, Hands Copy to Justice Ghose

Hyderabad: The Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry into Kaleshwaram project barrages on Wednesday received from former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao a copy of 39-page booklet titled ‘Kaleshwaram: Lifeline of Telangana’ that included copies of important government orders, and letters explaining why Tumidihatti was not an ideal location for lifting water from Godavari River, and the reasons based on which a site at Medigadda was selected for building a barrage.

Preparation of the booklet was overseen by Chandrashekar Rao who, it was learnt, wanted to ensure all relevant information on the project was included in it, and was completed sometime after midnight on Tuesday. “He wanted to make sure that copies of necessary official documents were included in the booklet. It also had copies of letters from central agencies, and details explaining the reasons for redesigning the then Pranahita-Chevella Lift Irrigation Scheme as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme,” a BRS source said.

The former chief minister is also reported to have submitted a copy of the operations and maintenance for the barrage, and a copy of a government order listing the responsibilities and functions of various engineers of the irrigation department.

“He was absolutely comfortable answering the questions despite feeling under the weather with a severe cold. And he answered all the questions the commission asked,” the BRS source added.