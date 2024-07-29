KCR Must Attend State Assembly Sessions: Rajgopal Reddy

Hyderabad: The Munugode Congress party MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Monday demanded that the BRS party floor leader and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao must attend the Assembly sessions without failing to discuss on power sector and failures of the BRS government during their ten-year tenure.





Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Rajgopal Reddy highlighted failures of the then BRS government for misusing crores of rupees on the name of power projects in Telangana. The power sector is facing difficulties today due to irresponsible decisions taken by the previous BRS government. The BRS party has repeatedly said that they were giving free electricity to farmers. But the concept of free electricity was brought by the Congress government.



"It was then that the Congress government proved itself to be a farmers' government. Plans were made for the generation of 2900 megawatts of electricity before the formation of Telangana. 1800 megawatts of electricity was added to the state of Telangana due to the actions taken by the then UPA government to ensure that no injustice was done to the state of Telangana in the State Reorganisation Act," Rajgopal Reddy said.

It would have been better to have a Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. It would be nice to hear what we have to say and give some suggestions. But he (K Chandrashekhar Rao) does not come to the Assembly. We are trying to bring the debt-ridden power company into the groove," the Munugode MLA said.





Rajgopal Reddy also said that BRS party MLAs should cooperate with the government by giving suggestions to provide more welfare schemes and develop Telangana further. But inside and outside the House, the BRS party MLAs and their leaders started criticizing the Chief Minister and doing politics.



"We will protect farmers and people from all walks of life and put this power sector in the gutter. The then BRS government used outdated technology instead of the super critical technology that was already available. Bhadradri Thermal Power Station has often faced problems due to the use of outdated technology in its construction. Instead of following the tender system, the construction works were given to those who liked by the previous government," Rajgopal Reddy alleged.

Rajgopal Reddy further said in the Assembly that it is still unknown why the decision was taken to set up a thermal power plant at Damaracherla in Nalgonda district by the then BRS government. Rs 25,000 crore project has increased to Rs 36,000 crore. An agreement was made to purchase 1000 megawatts of electricity from Chhattisgarh. If the Chhattisgarh government had behaved responsibly after making the agreement, the damage would have been avoided. Chhattisgarh suffered loss in power purchase due to improper deal. Their irresponsibility has left the power sector in debt in Telangana.