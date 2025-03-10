KCR may skip Assembly session

Hyderabad:Former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao is unlikely to attend the Assembly Budget Session scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed that Chandrashekar Rao’s stature did not befit him to sit in the Assembly and be berated by the Congress.

Rama Rao said Chandrashekar Rao will attend the Governor’s address on day one of the session. “As his son, a BRS MLA and his admirer, I would not want him to face meaningless and madcap attacks in the Assembly. No one in the Congress can match KCR's stature,” Rama Rao said.

It may be recalled that Chandrashekar Rao, ever since his party lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections, had only made brief appearances in the Assembly. When he did go, it was to attend the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the Legislature. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress have repeatedly urged him to attend the Assembly sessions in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, take part in debates, give suggestions to the government, and point out any potential mistakes.