KCR, KTR, Harish Rao extends wishes on Saddula Bathukamma festival

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Oct 2024 6:12 AM GMT
Former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended wishes to the people of Telangana, especially women, on account of ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ festival on Thursday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended wishes to the people of Telangana, especially women, on account of ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ festival on Thursday.

Praying for Mother Nature to bless Telangana with happiness and peace, he appreciated the festival’s vibrant celebrations, noting the joyful participation of women and children across the State for nine days.

Former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior MLA T Harish Rao conveyed festival greetings, describing Bathukamma as a festival to celebrate nature and Telangana’s rich cultural traditions.

They wished all the women of Telangana a joyful Saddula Bathukamma, highlighting its importance as a symbol of devotion and unique heritage.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
