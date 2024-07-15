KCR Knows SC Door to Stay Probe

Hyderabad: Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission. The case will be heard on Monday by a bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. This appeal follows a setback for Rao, as the Telangana High Court had previously rejected his petition to halt the probe.

The Commission, appointed by the Congress government, has been investigating power deals with Chhattisgarh and the construction of the Bhadradri and Yadadri power projects. Notices have been issued twice to the former CM, requiring him to appear before the commission to explain his role in the power purchase deals.