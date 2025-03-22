KCR, Harish, Etala to Be Grilled by KLIS Commission Soon

Hyderabad: The stage appears to be set for a crucial phase in the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry probing various issues related to the damage to Kaleshwaram project’s three barrages, with former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former ministers T. Harish Rao and Etala Rajendar expected to be summoned for questioning once the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly concludes on March 27.

The three key players in the then BRS government and their decision-making roles in the KLIS project’s planning, execution, and payments, will be probed in detail during the planned cross examinations.

Chandrashekar Rao, who headed the BRS government, was vouched by all the government officials and irrigation department engineers, present and former, who have faced cross-examination by the commission so far, as playing an instrumental in planning, and key decision making in all aspects of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

In his second term — during which the KLIS’ barrages at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla were commissioned along with several other components of the project — Chandrashekar Rao also held the irrigation portfolio. It was during this period that disaster hit the Medigadda barrage while problems were also discovered at the other two barrages.

Harish Rao was the irrigation minister in the BRS government’s first term, while Rajendar was the then finance minister.