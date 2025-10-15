 Top
KCR Hands B-Form to Sunitha Gopinath

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Oct 2025 12:31 AM IST

The event took place at Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli. The funds are meant to support poll rallies, padayatras and voter outreach in the constituency.

Hyderabad: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday handed over the party’s B-form to Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, wife of the late MLA Maganti Gopinath, who will contest the Jubilee Hills byelection on behalf of the party. A cheque for Rs 40 lakh was presented to her for campaign expenses.

Rao had said the decision to nominate Sunitha was a recognition of the late Gopinath’s service and popularity in the constituency. “He earned the love of the cadre and people, and the party has decided to continue his legacy through his family,” the BRS chief said. Sunitha’s candidature, Rao said, reflected the party’s commitment to honour loyal leaders and meet the aspirations of the people.

