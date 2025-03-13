KCR gifted financial cancer to Telangana, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the previous BRS government of gifting 'financial cancer' to Telangana by taking massive amounts of loans during its 10-year rule. He said the Congress government is now repaying Rs.6,500 crore every month to clear the debts incurred by the BRS regime.

Speaking at an event organised to hand over job appointment orders to newly recruited junior lecturers of Intermediate Education and polytechnic lecturers on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said that K. Chandrashekar Rao had left the state in a financial crisis.

While congratulating the new recruits, the Chief Minister said this is not just a job but an emotional moment for the unemployed who have been waiting for years to secure government jobs. A total of 1,532 newly recruited lecturers, including 1,292 junior lecturers and 240 polytechnic lecturers, received their appointment orders.

"The Congress government has filled 55,163 job vacancies in the first year of the formation of the Prajapalana government. We take pride in providing a permanent solution to the unemployment issue," he said.

Revanth Reddy also recalled that unemployment played a key role in the Telangana movement and led to the formation of Telangana state. However, he said the previous government had neglected job recruitment.

The Chief Minister also recalled that when he started his Padayatra before the elections from the Samakka Sarakka temple, he had asked the unemployed not to seek employment from the BRS government, as they had failed to provide jobs. "I told the youth that they would only get jobs when the BRS was removed from power," he said.

Referring to recent comments by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that there was no need for his father Chandrashekar Rao to attend Assembly session because Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lacked stature to face his father, Revanth Reddy said, "They are talking about the stature of KCR and mine, but truth is that people have put him on a stretcher in the Assembly elections and he will soon end up in the mortuary if they continue to show such arrogance," he said.

In his reaction, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said, "This mad dog has crossed every single limit of decency. I request his family members to take him to some mental health facility at the earliest or else in his frustrated state, he might start biting everyone around. Get well soon #CheapMinister."

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy's comments "display total lack of political maturity, and hence he talks about mortuaries. His meanness in wishing for the death of political opponents was on display today. Using a government event for political attacks clearly shows the desperate and dire situation Revanth Reddy finds himself in as he is running scared fearing that he will soon lose his job."