KCR fears to face Assembly: Ponguleti

WARANGAL: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy accused BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao of lacking the courage to address the Assembly. “KCR doesn't have the guts to face the Assembly which is why he only attends when the budget is being read without any discussion,” he said.

Srinivas Reddy blamed Chandrashekar Rao for the water shortage in the state, claiming that the previous BRS government had neglected the Devadula project. He was speaking at an event related to Phase-3 of the project near Devannapet in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanamkonda district.

“The BRS government ignored Devadula and started new projects only for commission, with no real focus on solving the problems,” Srinivas Reddy added.

The minister also addressed the concerns in united Warangal district, stating that farmers had cultivated more land than anticipated. “We are making efforts to save the crops. Farmers’ issues are more important than the budget sessions which is why we have come here,” he said.

Srinivas Reddy pointed out that if the previous government had completed the Devadula project, the farmers would not be facing this crisis today.

Srinivas Reddy also took a jab at the former chief minister for the rising cost of the project. “KCR's negligence is the reason for the increasing project costs. Drinking water and irrigation problems are also a result of BRS government’s inaction,” he asserted.

The minister said that even with a single lift operation, the Devadula project would have benefited 60,000 to 70,000 acres.