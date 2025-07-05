KCR Doing Well, Meets BRS Leaders In Hospital For Discussions

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who was admitted to a private hospital for a check-up on Thursday, was reported to be doing well on Friday. The released pictures of Rao meeting with a group of party leaders in the hospital in a bid to assuage concerns over his health.

“KCR had a lengthy discussion with the party leaders on current issues including preparing the party for the upcoming elections to local bodies, fertilizer shortage, and agriculture and irrigation among others,” a press release from the party said.

Rao was admitted with complaints of him not feeling well and the hospital released a bulletin saying that he was being put on medication to control diabetes, and stabilise sodium levels body. The hospital had advised that he stay admitted for a couple of days till his health fully stabilised.