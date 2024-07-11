KCR didn't learn from defeat, still dreams of power: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao was dreaming of returning to power, even though his party drew a blank in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

"Instead of reviewing the reasons for their worst defeat, KCR is still slinging mud at the (Congress-led) Telangana government. If KCR reaches out to the masses and gives concrete suggestions, the government would welcome it," Sridhar Babu said in a statement.

"People decide the fate of political parties. Any political party that wants to stay in power must enjoy the trust of the people," said Sridhar Babu.

Chandrashekar Rao continued his dictatorial rule as CM from his residence and ignored the Secretariat, Sridhar Babu said, advising the former CM to reach out to the people to understand why the BRS was defeated in both LS and Assembly polls.

"KCR still thinks Congress came to power by default but he is failing to understand that the Congress got 64 seats and the BRS was reduced to 39 seats," Sridhar Babu said.

"As against nine seats the BRS won in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party's tally came down to zero this year. Is it not the verdict of the people? But, the BRS leaders are saying the defeat has removed the evil eye on the party, instead of understanding the reasons for defeat. The BRS leader is claiming his party will stay in power for the next 15 years. Such statements reflect KCR’s arrogance and attitude towards the people," Sridhar Babu said.