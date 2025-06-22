KCR Destroyed Many With Phone Tapping: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for destroying lives of many people by indulging in phone tapping.

He was participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Later, speaking to the media, Sanjay Kumar came heavily on Chandrashekar Rao and former minister K.T. Rama Rao. He alleged that phone tapping operations were carried out with Hyderabad and Sircilla as a centre and people were aware of who was behind and led the operations from Sircilla.

The former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Reddy is a cruel person who destroyed the lives of many people. He tapped the phones of all BJP leaders including mine. Even Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy as well as judges, IAS and IPS officer’s phones were also tapped, he pointed out.

“Chandrashekar Rao was born suspicious. That is why he even tapped the phones of his own party leaders. If the investigation reveals that the judges phones were also tapped, then a CBI inquiry should be done. Earlier, the Congress also demanded a CBI inquiry,” he reminded.

“When the BRS government filed 109 cases against him, why did the Congress government not file a single case against the BRS chief and Rama Rao even though ACB Radhakrishna Rao stated in his confession that he carried out phone tapping on the former CM’s instructions? Why hasn’t Rao been issued notices? Why is the Congress hesitating to issue notices? What is the secret agreement between the two parties?” he questioned.

Charging Prabhakar Rao to be a villain, Sanjay Kumar alleged that by making the CM’s office his base, Prabhakar Rao listened in on all phone calls of leaders. “I said a hundred times that he was tapping phones. Even knowing I was in my nightdress, police came to my house at midnight, in Class 10th Hindi question paper leak case and arrested me on Prabhakar Rao’s order, I personally overheard the police talking to him about this matter on the phone,” he said.

Under Chandrashekar Rao’s rule, everyone’s phones, including those of the media persons were tapped. Because of him, journalists are now forced into a situation where they had to talk through WhatsApp, FaceTime and Signal. Prabhakar Rao is a fool who even tapped WhatsApp calls.

“Is it not true that Rama Rao went to America before Prabhakar Rao returned to India? Prabhakar Rao came to India and surrendered after Rama Rao went to America. The Congress is trying to protect Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao by coming to a secret understanding. That is why it is not issuing notices to both. The government should stop extending royal treatment to Prabhakar Rao, he warned.

Sanjay Kumar said that it was the BJP that dethroned the BRS government. It was the BJP that fought against the BRS government on several public issues and brought his government down. If the BJP would have an understanding with the BRS then why would it fight with it,” he asked.

The BJP is ready for a CBI inquiry into phone tapping. The party is only waiting because the Central government cannot directly conduct a CBI inquiry. Otherwise, it would have already dragged all the phone tapping accused persons and put them behind the bars as per law, he added.