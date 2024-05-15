KCR Calls for Statewide Protests Today

Hyderabad: The BRS attacked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday regarding the issue of Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy. BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao asked all BRS leaders and workers to organise statewide protests and demonstrations on Thursday over the issue.

He criticised Revanth Reddy for reneging on his promise of providing the bonus to all paddy farmers, now stating it would only apply to fine varieties of paddy.

"This is nothing short of betraying the farmers once again by the Congress government. The government is well aware that 90 per cent of paddy farmers in Telangana cultivate ordinary paddy varieties, not fine varieties. Despite this knowledge, how can the government announce that only those cultivating fine varieties will receive the bonus?" he questioned.

In support of the demand that all varieties of paddy should receive the `500 bonus, Chandrashekar Rao urged party leaders and workers to stage demonstrations in all constituency headquarters across the state on Thursday.

"If this restriction on the bonus had been announced before the elections, people would have vehemently opposed the Congress. However, now that the voting is over, the Congress has returned to its deceitful ways. People remain disgruntled, especially as the Rythu Bandhu funds have still not been disbursed. Every BRS worker must stand up for the farmers and fight for their rights," said the BRS chief.