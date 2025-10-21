KCR BRS ‘Star Campaigner’ for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: The BRS, seeking to retain the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat in the November 11 byelection, has named party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as a ‘star campaigner’. While the party remained tight-lipped on whether Chandrashekar Rao would actually hit the campaign trail, including him in the list held out the prospect that he could do so.

The bulk of the weight of the campaign is expected to be borne by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader T. Harish Rao, and former ministers, legislators and members of Parliament of the party. The party on Tuesday released a list of 40 of leaders — approved by the Election Commission — as star campaigners with Chandrashekar Rao leading the line-up.

The others in the BRS list were former ministers Md Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T. Padma Rao Goud, Vemula Prashant Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Rajya Sabha member V. Ravichandra, and legislators K.P. Vivekanand Goud, Bandaru Laxma Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy as also party leader Dr Sravan Dasoju.