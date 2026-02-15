BRS Banks on KCR for Political Comeback

Hyderabad: They heckled and underestimated him when he launched Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 2001 with a single point-agenda to achieve separate Statehood for Telangana.

But with strong commitment and courage, the TRS founder K Chandrasekhar Rao achieved separate Telangana in 2014, even as the party gears up to celebrate his 73rd birthday on February 17.

He never gave up and continued his fight with all forces opposing the Statehood. Despite sharp criticism from opponents and political setbacks since 2001, he did relent and instilled confidence among the people of the State and party cadres that the separate Telangana would be achieved at any cost.

It all started after Rao resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Telugu Desam Party stating that Telangana people were being categorically discriminated against within the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh. Consequently, Rao argued that only the creation of a separate State of Telangana would solve the problems of people in river water sharing, employment and funds for development.

Accordingly, KCR established TRS at Jala Drushyam on Upper Tank Bund on April 27, 2001, to achieve statehood for Telangana. After witnessing several hurdles politically and during elections, Rao observed a hunger strike for separate Telangana paving the way for the then UPA government to make an announcement on December 9, 2009 that the Central government has initiated the process of carving out a separate Telangana.

After the Central government declared separate Telangana in 2014, the TRS did not align with NDA or UPA and fought the elections on its own and emerged victorious by winning 11 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats and 63 of the 119 Assembly seats.

The TRS campaign had no other stars except KCR who addressed over 300 public meetings. He addressed more than 10 meetings in a single day during elections in 2014 ensuring the party's thumping victory.

KCR took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new state of Telangana on June 2, 2014. In the 2018 Assembly elections, held three months after the house dissolution, the TRS won 88 seats out of the 119 total seats and retained power.

However, the name of the party was changed from TRS to BRS on October 5, 2022 to foray into national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BRS suffered setbacks in the 2023 Assembly elections and during Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Being in Opposition from 2023, the party vowed to fight against the anti-people policies. Senior leaders said that all 60 lakh members of the party must work unitedly with one goal of making KCR as the Chief Minister again.

The party is organizing KCR’s birthday celebrations across the State to mark the occasion amid its defeat in several districts in municipal elections. Senior leaders said the party faced several ups and downs since its journey from 2001 and exuded confidence that it would bounce back and emerged victorious in the next Assembly elections. And that would be the best birthday gift to KCR, they added.