KCR Appears Before Ghose Panel In KLIS Probe

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and BRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday appeared before the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry in connection with Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) probe at BRK Bhavan here.

The BRS leaders showered rose petals when he came out of his Erravalli farmhouse and headed towards the city to appear before the commission. Former Minister T Harisha Rao and V Prashant Reddy, Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and other senior leaders accompanied Rao. Rao has been designated witness number 115.



