KBR is Open for Licenced Canines

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan said on Tuesday that only walkers will be permitted to bring only licensed pet dogs will inside the Jubilee Hills’ KBR Park’s walking track. After conducting inspections of development projects at the park, he issued directions to authorities to not allow unlicensed pet dogs into the walking track.

With an aim to improving hygiene and ensuring better control over pets within the park, the GHMC initiated the measures, officials said. They stated allowing licensed dogs into the walking track would help address complaints from morning walkers and elderly citizens about aggressive or unattended dogs.

While the main park is managed by forest department, the walking track is maintained by the GHMC. Corporation officials stated that stray dogs on the walking track will be taken to animal care centres by veterinary officials.

Park-goers and local residents have largely welcomed the decision. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Uma Reddy, a regular walker at KBR park, said, “Many people bring their dogs without leashes or basic training. I bring my son along with me for my morning walk, and sometimes it is scary.”

M. Narender, a resident of Filmnagar, said “Not only will this bring less number of dogs to the walking track, but it will also encourage dog owners to get their dog licensed. It is a win-win situation.”