Kavitha’s Jagruti to Fight Civic Polls with Forward Bloc Symbol

ADILABAD: The Telangana Jagruti, led by former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, would fight the municipal and corporation polls with the Lion symbol of the All India Forward Bloc.

Kavitha wanted to field her candidates as independents but dropped the idea later. Her party is still in the formation stage and yet to get a symbol from the election commission. Her supporters contesting with the B form of the Forward Bloc would sail with that party till the new party is formally launched.





Former chairperson of Adilabad chairperson of Adilabad municipality, Rangineni Manisha, resigned from the BRS following differences with former minister Jogu Ramanna and joined the Forward Bloc in the presence of its state convener Ambati Jojireddy and its national leader Tej Deep Reddy.Manisha sent her resignation letter to the party working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday. She would field her candidates in all the 49 wards in the Adilabad municipality and the chairman's post is reserved for women (General). Manisha is reportedly aspiring for this post.Telangana Jagruti sources said Kavitha Kalvakuntla is busy with the process of registering her party. She is exploring the option of registering the party’s name as Telangana Bahujan Jagruti, Telangana Jagruti or Telangana Jagruti Samiti.Jagurti’s leaders have contested in a few Gram panchayats but did not get good results. Now, Kavitha plans to field her leaders and those others showing an interest in joining hands with her in the municipal elections through the AIFB, which is popular in Telangana.