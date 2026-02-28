Kavitha's Discharge Not Proof of Innocence in Liquor Scam, Says Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao claimed that a Delhi court discharging Telangana Jagruthi leader K Kavitha in the so-called Delhi liquor scam case was a legal procedure, based on some technical shortcomings. “Discharge on technical grounds is not proof of innocence,” he claimed.

“The court seems to have accepted the discharge petition based on some technical shortcomings in the case. But the CBI can take appropriate action in this case,” Rao said, speaking to mediapersons on Friday. “If there was no basis, why were mobile phones damaged by Kavitha and why did Kejriwal change the liquor policy when he was Chief Minister of Delhi,” Rao asked.

The state BJP chief said that the Congress was the first to lodge a complaint on the Delhi excise policy in 2022, and the CBI and subsequently the ED took over the case in 2024.

On AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s allegation that both UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy were ‘anti-Muslim’, Ramchander Rao termed it a cheap political gimmick. Revanth Reddy had clearly stated in an election rally in the past that ‘Congress is Muslim, Muslim is Congress’ and declared that Congress belongs to Muslims, Rao said.

After the Congress-MIM alliance was “exposed” in the local body polls, Congress leaders made Akbaruddin Owaisi issue this statement, the BJP leader claimed. “Akbaruddin and ‘Revanthuddin’ are close friends,” Ramchander Rao claimed. “These two parties are going ahead with the same gimmicks ahead of the GHMC elections, he said.”

Rao asked why HYDRAA was not demolishing the college built by the Owaisi brothers in the full tank limits limits in a lake in the Old City, but are demolishing the houses of the poor in the name of the Musi rejuvenation project in the city and Velugumatla in Khammam. He asked the citizens of Hyderabad to be alert with gimmicks of Congress and MIM leaders.

Meanwhile, addressing the concluding session of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Vaktala Shikshana Maha Abhiyan (Orators' Training Campaign), Ramchander Rao said that training classes serve to educate new workers and leaders joining from various professions about the party's ideology, working methods, and how to cultivate leadership among the public. In Telangana, the training programmes are being conducted at every mandal centre to evolve the party as a cadre-based, ideologically driven mass party. Rao said the party is focused on strengthening the capabilities of its workers, their understanding of party ideology, and their leadership potential through these programs.

The event saw the participation of Dr. Kasam Venkateshwarlu, in-charge of the South India Training Campaign, Vemula Ashok, general secretary, Kalyan Naik, vice president, O.S. Reddy and Baddam Mahipal Reddy, state secretaries and other prominent leaders.

In a separate development, BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy said the state party president has given consent to hold the party’s legislature party meeting in Kamareddy on Saturday. After the meeting, the MLAs and MLCs will visit the sites of the party legislator’s camp office, which was allegedly attacked by Congress activists, and Banswada town.