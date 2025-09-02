Kavitha To Quit As BRS MLC

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, is set to resign from the Legislative Council. She is expected to announce her decision on Wednesday and may also declare her resignation from the primary membership of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at the press meet.

For most of Tuesday, Kavitha was closeted with her family and supporters at her Banjara Hills residence, discussing the way forward following her suspension from the BRS.

Sources within Telangana Jagruti, the organisation she founded and runs, said Kavitha anticipated that the BRS would approach the Legislative Council with a request to remove her as MLC after her suspension. To avoid this, they said, she preferred to quit the seat herself.